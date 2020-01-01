Watch: Hardik Pandya Gets Engaged To Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya introduced that he bought engaged to Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic by way of an Instagram put up on Wednesday. “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged,” Hardik Pandya captioned his Instagram put up. Quickly after Hardik Pandya shared the information, followers flooded the all-rounder’s put up with congratulatory messages. Kuldeep Yadav was the primary amongst his teammates from Indian cricket staff to want the 26-year-old. On Tuesday, Hardik had shared an image with Natasa on social media.

Natsa too posted a video of Hardik proposing to her with a hoop.

The 26-year-old is recovering from a again harm and has missed out on the Twenty20 Worldwide (T20I) and One-Day Worldwide (ODI) collection in opposition to Bangladesh and the West Indies.

Hardik may even miss out on India’s upcoming dwelling collection in opposition to Sri Lanka and Australia however the Board of Management for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named him in India A’s squad for the New Zealand tour.

Hardik’s final worldwide look got here in a T20I match in opposition to South Africa in September, 2019.

After the collection, Hardik underwent a surgical procedure in London to deal with his decrease again drawback in October.

In an interview, Hardik revealed why he determined to not delay his surgical procedure. “We thought this was the right time because even if I take four months, I will be coming back before the New Zealand series, mid-way actually,” stated the 26-year-old all-rounder.

“That was the plan that I play some international games, the IPL and then the World T20. The biggest concern was the World T20 which touch wood is now in place,” he added.