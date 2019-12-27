Watch: Henry Nicholls Takes One-Handed Screamer To Get Rid Of Steve Smith

Steve Smith regarded primed to attain one other century, his 27th in Check cricket and his fifth in as many Exams on the Melbourne Cricket Floor, however fell 15 runs brief all because of a fully beautiful catch from Henry Nicholls on Day 2 of the Australia vs New Zealand 2nd Check. Steve Smith’s knock was not probably the most fluent one nevertheless it was actually affected person, scoring 85 off 242 balls. New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner had troubled the Australian maestro with some sharp bouncers and eventually obtained the higher of him when a brief supply ballooned off Steve Smith’s bat deal with and glove with Henry Nicholls taking a superb one-handed catch at gully.

Right here is the video of Steve Smith’s wicket:

Steve Smith’s wicket did not dampen Australian spirits because the packed MCG witnessed a fantastic sixth wicket partnership between captain Tim Paine and Travis Head. At Tea on Day 2, the duo had placed on a 147-run partnership to place the hosts in full management of the second Check.

Travis Head was batting on 98 whereas skipper Paine was unbeaten on 77 when the second session of the day ended.

Australia resumed at 257 for 4 with Smith on 77 and Head not out 25 underneath clear skies on a scorching day.

It was gradual going as tempo spearheads Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Wagner stored them in examine, with Smith including simply eight runs to his in a single day rating in additional than an hour earlier than he was out.

Mitchell Santner, although, was a significant disappointment for New Zealand, going wicketless after bowling 19 overs.

The guests have to win to sq. the three-match sequence after crashing within the opening day-night conflict in Perth by 296 runs.