WATCH | Hina Khan goes bold for web series Damaged 2

Hina Khan will quickly make her digital debut with net collection Broken 2. The collection can even see actor Shekhar Suman’s son Adhyanyan Suman reverse Hina. The makers of the net collection launched the teaser on Tuesday, January 7, and going by the brief clip, Broken 2 appears to be intriguing.

The teaser provides a brief glimpse of what the viewers can count on from it. Hina Khan aka Gauri Batra owns a visitor home and the co-owner of the visitor home is Adhyayan Suman aka Akash Batra. Every thing appeared advantageous within the visitor home till somewhat woman staying on the visitor home goes lacking. The teaser does not reveal whether or not it is a homicide thriller or a horror story however it’s anticipated to maintain the viewers hooked to their seats.

The clip additionally provides a glimpse of Hina going daring on display screen. That is the primary time Komolika of tv can be seen exposing on display screen. Viewers may count on some steamy scenes between the actress and Adhyanyan.

The net-series will begin streaming on Hungama Play from January 14.

Hina’s stardom

In the meantime, Hina, who enjoys an enormous fanbase on social media, by no means fails to tease her followers scorching and sensuous footage of hers. The fashionista’s outfits and exercise pics are an inspiration to her million followers worldwide. Just lately, the previous Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress was ranked the Third Sexiest Asian Lady of 2019 by a UK-based weekly newspaper, beating some Bollywood A-listers together with Katrina Kaif.

In addition to Broken 2, Hina has a listing of movies and net reveals within the pipeline. Final yr, she had made a shocking debut on the Cannes Movie Pageant 2019 to advertise her movie Strains. Put up that, she began capturing for her subsequent– Want Listing, which is able to see her paired reverse a UK-based actor Jitendra Rai and is directed by Rahat Kazmi. She can even star in Vikram Bhatt’s thriller Hacked quickly.