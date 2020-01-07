Watch | Hindu Raksha Dal chief Pinky Chaudhary claims responsibility for JNU attack, Delhi Police investigates

Pinky Chaudhary: Video seize

A far-right group Hindu Raksha Dal claimed duty for the brutal assault on college students and academics in Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) campus by a masked mob on January 5.

In 1 minute and 59-second video footage shared on Twitter, the Hindu outfit chief Pinky Chaudhary alias Bhupendra Tomar claimed that the get together staff, carrying masks, barged into the varsity as “anti-national and anti-Hindu activities” had been being carried out.

JNU is a hotbed of anti-national actions, we will not tolerate this. We take full duty of the assault in JNU and wish to say that they had been our staff.- Pinky Chaudhary, Hindu Raksha Dal

Pinky Chaudhary. ANI

The far-right wing chief additional mentioned, “They stay in our nation, eat right here, examine right here after which take pleasure in anti-national actions. Those concerned within the JNU assault had been our get together staff. We’re at all times able to sacrifice our lives for this nation.

“If in future others indulge in similar anti-national activities, we will again carry out similar activities in those universities. We take responsibility to carry out these actions.”

कल जेएनयू कांड की पूरी जिम्मेदारी ले ली है इसने। दिल्ली पुलिस के लिए केस आसान हो गया pic.twitter.com/528nk3YTR8 — Narendra nath mishra (@iamnarendranath) January 6, 2020

Delhi police takes cognisance

Delhi police has taken cognisance and are investigating the claims made by Chaudhary. The CCTV footage of the masked males in JNU has been despatched for face recognition to establish the faces behind the masks.

JNU violence

Tons of of JNU college students staged a march to Parliament, on the opening day of the winter session.Twitter

Unprecedented violence was seen within the Jawaharlal Nehru College on Sunday, January 5 as a number of masked people, each female and male, thrashed college students, together with ladies, and academics contained in the campus with picket and metallic rods, injuring many.

Whereas the variety of the injured within the varied clashes which occurred via the day was not but recognized, at the least 20 college students had been admitted to the AIIMS with extreme accidents following the night conflict.

They included two office-bearers of the Jawaharlal Nehru College College students Union (JNUSU), together with President Aishe Ghosh – who was reportedly hit over the attention with an iron rod, acquired extreme accidents. “I have been brutally beaten up by masked people. I don’t know who they were,” Ghosh mentioned as she broke into tears whereas blood flowed profusely from her head. JNUSU Common Secretary Satish Chandra was additionally injured within the assault.