Watch: Hundreds Travel By Sea To Protest Citizenship Law In Mangaluru

Visuals confirmed protesters touring from Ullal to Adyar in Mangaluru

Mangaluru, Karnataka:

Indian flags fluttered within the air and loud slogans rang out as a lot of folks perched on boats made their method to protest in opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act in Karnataka’s Mangaluru on Wednesday. In line with the protest organisers, visuals confirmed protesters touring from Ullal to Adyar in Mangaluru. Greater than 2 lakh folks gathered on the venue to protest. Retired IAS officers and activists Harsh Mander and Kannan Gopinathan have been amongst those that spoke on the occasion.

“Our message was clear. We are all against the CAA and believe it is against the Constitution. This does not involve only Muslims but concerns all communities. The protests was peaceful. All should remain peaceful,” Mohammed Asif, a member of the protest’s organising committee, informed HEARALPUBLICIST.

The organisers included the Muslim Central Committee of the area and teams from different religions as effectively.

Outlets within the space owned by Muslims remained shut right now afternoon, in a present of help for the protest.

The Dakshina Kannada (south Karnataka) coastal district has had a historical past of communal pressure.

Final month, two folks have been killed in police firing throughout anti-Citizenship regulation protests in Mangaluru. The protest venue right now noticed the presence of an enormous variety of police personnel.

The occasion ended with the singing of the nationwide anthem.

The Citizenship Modification Act makes faith a take a look at of citizenship in India for the primary time within the nation’s historical past.

The federal government says the act helps minorities from three Muslim-dominated international locations get citizenship in the event that they fled to India due to non secular persecution earlier than 2015.

Critics say it’s designed to discriminate in opposition to Muslims and violates the secular rules of the structure.