WATCH | Jennifer Winget is single, confirms CODE M producer Samar Khan

Tv actors are those who spend more often than not on units with their co-actors and by no means fail to seize headlines. Proper now, Jennifer Winget is in information for her function as Maya in Beyhad 2, her debut in internet present and her love life!

This is not the primary time Jennifer is linked to her co-star however she has been linked with nearly all her co-stars, from Harshad Chopra to Sehban Azim and the newest one is her Code M co-star, Tanuj Virmani.

It began after they have been seen holidaying with one another in Poland on New 12 months’s eve and their social media PDA too grabbed headlines.

Jennifer-Tanuj extra as a pair than finest associates

Through the media interplay for the net sequence CODE M we noticed, Jennifer and Tanuj had a good time, in reality, they have been seen bonding far more than ‘simply associates’ because the media was current in a small room ready for the interactions, the media was an eye-witness to their mushy romance and enjoyable banter and noticed the duo hitting off extra as a pair than finest associates.

When media quizzed them on their brewing relationship Tanuj and Jennifer squashing the rumours and denied their relationship and mentioned, “We called each other and laughed together. We were holidaying in two different parts of the world. And it just happened to be our Christmas and New Year’s holiday. People these days add 2 and 2 and make it 22.”

However, Jennifer revealed that such tales haven’t any influence on her, “You know me for so many years. Has any news bothered me ever?” To which Tanuj added, “This is nothing just a child play (laughs)”.

Nonetheless, the makers and folks from her manufacturing has a special story to inform, on the purple carpet and press screening of CODE M, when media requested Jennifer, what retains her away from the celebration circuit and why is she personal about her social life, Jenny mentioned, ” I am a very lazy person and for this show, I have done a lot of physical training, how I have done, only I know, that’s the reason why I don’t socialize.”

Quickly entered Samar Khan the chief producer of CODE M and mentioned, “Jennifer, works very hard, she will go for dubbing, then she shoots early in the morning, she is single, so how will she party!” Submit his assertion, Jennifer burst out laughing!

Watch the video under:

We surprise what is the reality!