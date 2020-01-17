Watch Jenny Lewis & amp; Beck Cover “Love Hurts” At CORE Benefit Show

Final night time, Sean Penn hosted the 10 th annual gala for his charity CORE, which began after the 2010 Haiti earthquake and goals to assist out an space after it’s struck by a pure catastrophe. The occasion happened on the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles.

Jenny Lewis and Beck have been readily available to carry out a canopy of “Love Hurts,” a track which was initially written by Boudleaux Bryant and has been coated many occasions over time. In a tweet, Lewis mentioned that they have been aiming for a hybrid of Nazareth’s very fashionable model and Emmylou Harris and Gram Parsons ’pretty duet. Lewis and Beck have been backed by Linda Perry, who curated the gala lineup, and Portugal The Man.

Watch a video of their efficiency beneath.

(Half 2) @CoreResponseOrg pic.twitter.com/KRV2iH48ap – Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) January 17, 2020

what a phenomenal night time!

thanks sean penn & @CoreResponseOrg for all of your inspiring work in haiti and past …

& @RealLindaPerry @portugaltheman @beck

for the nazareth / gram & emmylou hybrid of affection hurts! https://t.co/EGxwB6z3Fd – jenny lewis (@jennylewis) January 17, 2020

This isn't the primary time that Jenny Lewis has coated “Love Hurts.” She additionally carried out it as a part of Jenny & Johnny.