Watch Jenny Lewis join forces with Haitian musicians on new love song ‘Under The Supermoon’

Jenny Lewis has shared a video of a brand new tune that includes Haitian musicians.

The monitor ‘Under The Supermoon’ will function on ‘Let the Rhythm Lead: Haiti Song Summit Vol. 1’, which is out on January 31 via Artists for Peace and Justice – a nonprofit organisation that encourages peace and social justice internationally.

Learn extra: Jenny Lewis will get surreal about ‘On The Line’, touring with Daffy Duck, and her love of homicide mysteries

The album is a collaborative undertaking between Lewis, Habib Koité, Jackson Browne, Jonathan Wilson, Paul Beaubrun, Raúl Rodríguez, Jonathan Russell, and the Haitian band Lakou Mizik. It was recorded within the Haitian city of Jacmel. You’ll be able to watch the video beneath.

In a press release to Pitchfork, Lewis described the monitor as “a love song written in Jacmel floating in the Caribbean sea under the supermoon of November 2016 just days after the U.S. presidential election… a travelogue of sorts processed in real time.”

Lewis not too long ago featured in a problem of Jughead’s Time Police, the 90s Archie Comics title that was revived final summer season.

In a press release to Rolling Stone, Archie Comics co-president Alex Segura referred to as Lewis’ cameo a “fun” and “unexpected easter egg” for followers of the sequence.

“Archie’s all the time been about mixing real-world music acts and our wonderful characters, so when Sina talked about he would possibly have the ability to get Jenny Lewis to cameo in Jughead’s Time Police – nicely, we didn’t hesitate!” Segura mentioned.