Watch Jon Moxley Sing ‘Sweet Caroline’ During Karaoke On Chris Jericho Cruise

Chris Jericho’s 2nd Rock n Wrestling Rager at Sea set sail yesterday and everyone seems to be having a good time, together with Jon Moxley.

Moxley took half in some karaoke on the boat and fortunately, somebody was recording video. It’s a uncommon take a look at a partying Moxley. We are able to solely think about what antics weren’t recorded on video earlier than and after his rendition of “Sweet Caroline” was over.

Chris Jericho bought out his second cruise and rapidly introduced a 3rd one. There was loads to be completely happy about as each cabin obtained A Little Bit Of The Bubbly.

You’ll be able to try the video beneath to see Moxley’s singing expertise. He’s a pure entertainer. Odds are he received’t be as jovial when he faces Pac this week on AEW Dynamite’s second evening of Bash At The Seaside.