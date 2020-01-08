Watch: Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli Chandel support Deepika Padukone and Chhapaak

Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli Chandel, Deepika PadukoneInstagram

Deepika Padukone is in information ever since she lent her help to Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) college students final night. Since then she has been dealing with backlash on social media. Sure part on Twitter have began development the hashtag, #BoycottChhapaak and have accused her of supporting the ‘Tukda Tukda gang. Deepika was seen standing in the identical line as Kanhaiya Kumar, former president of the JNU College students’ Union.

There have been additionally just a few tendencies like #IsupportDeepika #IstandwithDeepikaPadukone in help of the actor too. Seeing blended response from the Twitter, few eminent leaders from BJP focused the actress of getting an underworld reference to Dawood Ibrahim.

Deepika, who was current at JNU, silently protesting for the violence in opposition to the scholars that transpired on Sunday night. She did not utter a phrase nor did she make clear her stance on social media. Nonetheless, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel, who had earlier targetted the actress, got here out in help of Deepika and slammed BJP leaders and others.

“This is the worse thing a man can do to target a woman when she stands for what she believes in, my sister believes Deepika Padukone can be a mediocre actor, she can be biggest PR queen she can even be indifferent to the nation and it’s people. but she doesn’t need Dawood money to make films, please apologise for your tweet @AshwiniBJP,” Rangoli tweeted.

This is not the primary time Rangoli has supported Deepika. Proper after the discharge of Chhapaak trailer, Rangoli, who can also be an acid assault survivor, was all reward for the actor and emotionally penned down collection of tweets. Not solely Rangoli, even Kangana supported Deepika and her movie Chhappak.

Within the video Kangana Ranaut is seen thanking Deepika and Meghna Gulzar for making a movie on the acid assaults and throwing gentle on the topic. She additionally added that the trailer of the movie reminded her of the incident that occurred along with her sister Rangoli and the way her sister had gone via quite a bit. Kangana later wished Deepika’s movie enormous success.

Rangoli captioned the video as, ‘The ache nonetheless lingers. Our household thanks crew #chhapaak for a narrative that must be informed! @deepikapadukone @meghnagulzar ⁦@foxstarhindi’

Have a look.

On the work entrance, Deepika shall be seen essaying the function of acid assault survivour Laxmi Agarwal within the film. It additionally stars Vikrant Massey within the lead function. ‘Chhapaak’ will hit the theatres on January 10, 2020. It will likely be clashing with Om Raut’s ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’.

Kangana Ranaut shall be seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s ‘Panga’ which additionally stars Jassie Gill and Richa Chadha.