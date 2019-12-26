WATCH | Kapil Sharma gets angry at fan for willing to kiss Shraddha Kapoor [Throwback]

The spat between Kapil Sharma and journalist Vickey Lalwani













One of many secrets and techniques behind Kapil Sharma’s success has been his capacity to make individuals snort with clear, tongue-in-cheek humour. Therefore, each weekend when The Kapil Sharma Present 2 is telecast, one might be assured to have an hour-long hearty snort.

Indignant Kapil Sharma; Shraddha Kapoor attempting to calm comic downYouTube screenshots

Nonetheless, in one of many uncommon episodes, a hush had fell on the viewers when Kapil misplaced his cool at an individual from the viewers. It was through the time when The Kapil Sharma Present was on air (2016-17). The episode was graced by Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, who had come on the comedy present to advertise their movie OK Jaanu.

In the course of the celebs-audience interplay session, an individual expressed his need to enact a romantic scene with Shraddha from the movie Aashiqui 2 the place the leads -Shraddha and Aditya – kissed one another beneath a jacket on a wet day.

This left Kapil livid and his blasted the person for daring to make such a request to a celeb. The ace comic mentioned that he ought to be ashamed of himself for making such a want and even questioned his schooling qualification.

As your entire gathering went silent, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Shraddha have been seen calming an indignant Kapil down. Realising that he went too far, Kapil lightened the scenario by calling it a prank and hugged the individual. Test the video under.

Kapil in pleased house

The yr 2019 had been fairly fruitful for the ace comic. Aside from his The Kapil Sharma Present attaining a milestone by finishing 100 episodes, he and his spouse Ginni Chatrath have been additionally blessed with a child lady just a few weeks in the past.

Kapil and Sunil’s image collectively

Moreover these, Kapil handled his followers final week with an image of his with Sunil Grover clicked at Sohail Khan’s get together. The image additionally had Salman Khan, the producer of The Kapil Sharma Present. The image did trace of the ace comedians attainable reunion on The Kapil Sharma Present quickly.