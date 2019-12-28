Watch: Kerala Church Choir Sings Carols Wearing Skullcaps, Headscarves

The video of the carol singing has been shared extensively on social media.

New Delhi:

The Christian group in Kerala got here up with a novel strategy to present solidarity with the individuals from the Muslim group as protests proceed throughout the nation towards the Citizenship (Modification) Act.

A gaggle of carollers, sporting skullcaps and headscarves — conventional clothes worn by Muslims — sang carols for Christmas at a church in Kozhencherry in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district.

The Christmas carols had been sung at St Thomas Marthoma Church by a choir, in response to a neighborhood on-line channel which broadcast the video.

The video of the carol singing efficiency has additionally been shared extensively on social media and was even tweeted by Congress MP from Kerala Shashi Tharoor.

Ah sure – “you can tell who themy are from their clothes “! https://t.co/BQArDRy2hr — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 25, 2019

The Citizenship (Modification) Act for the primary time makes faith the check of citizenship in India. The federal government says it is going to assist minorities from three Muslim-dominated international locations to get citizenship in the event that they fled to India due to non secular persecution. Critics say it’s designed to discriminate towards Muslims and violates the secular rules of the structure.

Protests have damaged out in varied elements of the nation ever for the reason that parliament handed the Citizenship Modification Invoice on December 11, and at the least 25 individuals have been killed, scores extra injured and 1000’s detained.

The boys singing the carols could be seen sporting skullcaps whereas the ladies donned headscarves (or hijab) as a mark of solidarity. Based on a report, the carols had been carried out to the tune of folklore Muslim songs — often known as Mappila songs.

Not too long ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a marketing campaign rally, stated that violent protesters could be “identified by the clothes they are wearing.” Nonetheless, his remark was confronted with backlash from varied political leaders and activists who accused the PM of being “callous” and harbouring “shallow” ideas and stated his divisive message was aimed toward profiling a selected group.