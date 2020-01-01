Watch Kevin Owens Accidentally Shoot Himself In Crotch During New Year’s Celebration

Kevin Owens spent new Yr’s Eve together with his household. He may need wanted to select completely different get together favors as a result of one in every of them had a goal geared toward his nether areas.

KO purchased a confetti popper, however it fired on the unsuitable finish. Sadly for him that meant his jewels bought an sudden get together as nicely. He later tweeted all about it to clarify this Vacation mishap.

2020 simply began off sturdy for me. I shot myself within the balls with a confetti popper as a result of I used to be holding it the wrong way up. It harm. Rather a lot. My spouse put it on Instagram. It’s all uphill from right here, I’d say! Pleased New Yr!

Fortunately, Kevin Owens appears to be okay after such a startling ordeal. His daughter additionally had fun enjoying within the confetti after her father threw some within the air for her. It was fairly a second to seize on video.

Sure, for those who're questioning if we bought the video footage of the incident you'll be able to test it out beneath from our official Ringside Information Twitter account.

