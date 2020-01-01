Watch Kevin Owens Accidentally Shoot Himself In Crotch During New Year’s Celebration

Kevin Owens spent new Yr’s Eve along with his household. He might need wanted to choose totally different celebration favors as a result of considered one of them had a goal aimed toward his nether areas.

KO purchased a confetti popper, however it fired on the incorrect finish. Sadly for him that meant his jewels acquired an surprising celebration as nicely. He later tweeted all about it to elucidate this Vacation mishap.

2020 simply began off sturdy for me. I shot myself within the balls with a confetti popper as a result of I used to be holding it the other way up. It harm. Quite a bit. My spouse put it on Instagram. It’s all uphill from right here, I’d say! Joyful New Yr!

Fortunately, Kevin Owens appears to be okay after such a startling ordeal. His daughter additionally had fun enjoying within the confetti after her father threw some within the air for her. It was fairly a second to seize on video.

Sure, in the event you’re questioning if we acquired the video footage of the incident you possibly can test it out under from our official Ringside Information Twitter account.

Joyful New Yr from everybody right here at Ringside Information.