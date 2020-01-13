Watch Kevin Owens Take Extra Dig At Seth Rollins After WWE Appearance

Kevin Owens will not be a fan of Seth Rollins in any respect. He’ll take each likelihood he can to ensure his face doesn’t see the sunshine of day too.

KO not too long ago appeared on WWE The Bump. He gave an incredible interview, acquired to speak with Steve Corino, after which some animals got here by to hang around. After his interview, Owens did one thing that was very on model for him.

Each visitor on WWE The Bump indicators an image of themselves on the present after which they place it on the wall. When Kevin Owens had a alternative of the place he wished to position his picture he plastered it proper over Rollins’ picture.

Kevin Owens could have an opportunity to get his fingers on Seth Rollins very quickly. Owens is booked to workforce up with The Massive Present and Samoa Joe towards The AOP and Rollins on Uncooked in a Road Struggle. Now The Architect has much more motivation to punch Kevin Owens.