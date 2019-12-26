WATCH | Kevin Spacey as Frank Underwood in eerie Christmas video

Host Kevin Spacey speaks onstage through the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio Metropolis Music Corridor on June 11, 2017 in New York Metropolis.Theo Wargo/Getty Pictures for Tony Awards Productions

The previous Home of Playing cards star Kevin Spacey has launched a Christmas-themed video by which he appears to reprise his character Frank Underwood and encourages his viewers to kill their critics with kindness.

The Oscar-winning actor was disgraced after being accused of sexual misconduct and was finally fired by Netflix from Home of Playing cards.

Kevin Spacey has now taken to YouTube to share a minute-long video on Christmas Eve and everyone seems to be questioning what precisely is he attempting to convey.

“You didn’t really think I was going to miss the opportunity to wish you a Merry Christmas, did you?” the 60-year-old Kevin Spacey asks within the video. Since it’s the competition season, he selected to sport a festive jumper and is sitting in entrance of a hearth.

“It’s been a pretty good year and I’m grateful to have my health back. In light of that, I’ve made some changes in my life and I’d like to invite you to join me,” he continues.

Talking like his Home of Playing cards character Frank Underwood, Kevin Spacey says, “As we walk into 2020, I want to cast my vote for more good in this world.”

“The next time someone does something you don’t like, you can go on the attack. But you can also hold your fire and do the unexpected – you can kill them with kindness.”

Kevin Spacey’s Christmas video:

This yr’s video marks the second consecutive yr that Kevin Spacey has appeared in a Christmas video as Frank Underwood.

Final yr, he claimed that everybody will know the total reality, which many believed he’s referring to the sexual assault allegations made in opposition to him.

“All this presumption made for such an unsatisfying ending, and to think it could have been such a memorable send-off,” Kevin Spacey mentioned in final yr’s video. “But you wouldn’t believe the worst without evidence, would you? You wouldn’t rush to judgment without facts, would you?”

After the sexual misconduct allegations, Kevin Spacey has been absent from the leisure world. He was imagined to reprise his function within the final season of Home of Playing cards however was finally fired by Netflix.