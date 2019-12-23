Watch Kris Statlander Give Farewell Speech To Home Promotion

Kris Statlander is now a full-time AEW star. Meaning she should go away the indies and say goodbye. After December 20th’s Create-A-Professional occasion, AEW’s new alien had an opportunity to talk.

Statlander appeared to drop the alien gimmick and she or he opened as much as the group. She credited professional wrestling to saving her life and acquired a tremendous response from these followers.

“I’m not good with words. I don’t know. I’m not very good at expressing my feelings. So as everyone here knows, I knew nothing about wrestling before I started wrestling.” “Yeah, I just, in a weird way, wrestling saved my life and I’d be nowhere where I am today if I didn’t meet every single one of these people here and if they never helped me grow into ‘the alien’ I’ve become. I just want to say to all the fans and thank you to everyone here at Create-A-Pro for helping me get to where I am and to where I keep going. I’m gonna skyrocket to the moon because that’s what aliens do.”



We’ll should see what’s subsequent for Kris Statlander in AEW. She appears to be off to a fantastic begin. All of these individuals she entertained alongside the way in which will likely be there supporting her as they watch Statlander taker her profession to the subsequent degree.

