Watch | Kushal Punjabi’s grieving wife Audrey Dolhen gets harassed by the media

Kushal Punjabi, spouse Audrey Dolhen, son KianInstagram

It got here as a shock to everybody after Kushal Punjabi hanged himself from the ceiling in his Bandra residence. He left a suicide be aware whereby he blamed nobody for his act. His spouse Audrey Dolhen arrived in India on Saturday however little she did know that the media would harass her simply to get a few of her grieving images.

In a video shared by Bollywood photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram, the paparazzi, who can all the time be seen chasing celebrities, crossed their limits once they noticed Audrey seated in her automobile. The video reveals how the photographers encompass her automobile, shove their cameras onto the automobile’s window and bathe her with digital camera flash.

Grieving spouse of Kushal Punjabi will be seen hiding her from the paparazzi whereas being seated inside her automobile. Her driver can be seen struggling to make his manner out by way of a sea of photographers and zooming away from the spot.

Kushal Punjabi with sonInstagram

The video has irked netizens together with Bollywood actor Sayani Gupta who slammed the media individuals for his or her insensitive method in direction of a grieving household for headlines. “Why would you do this? Heartbreaking” requested the actress whereas many on-line customers blasted the photographers for disrespecting one’s privateness.

“How can media be so disrespectful??” wrote an irked consumer whereas one other one stated, “Now, everyone is there for him. Sad, when he was alive, no one is there to understand his pain! Sad! Sad! We don’t know, how much pain is behind the smile! We, often take people for granted! Stop! Let’s be more humble with eachother! Apthy is what missing, nowdays!RIP, Kushal Sir.”

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Watch the video right here:

The premature dying

Kushal’s sudden dying has rocked the TV trade but once more carry forth the darkish aspect of the showbiz and psychological well being. His shut buddy Karanvir Bohra was the one who broke the information of Kushal’s demise.

Actor Chetan Hansraj defined what had occurred when he entered Kushal’s condo together with the latter’s dad and mom. “I went to his apartment last night, had called the keymaker to open the door, his mother and father too were with me. When we opened the door, we saw….(pauses)…takes a deep breath…It all happened too fast,” Chetan informed Telly Discuss.

Shedding mild on Kushal’s psychological well being



Kushal Punjabi (excessive proper) with Chetan Hanraj (heart)Instagram

When Chetan was requested about Kushal’s suicidal tendencies and psychological well being, he stated, “No, never. He was always positive, a fighter, very strong as a person. What he did and why he did is beyond understanding. Samajh mein nahi aa raha hai kya ho gaya yeh duniya ko. (Can’t understand what has happened to this world).”

In line with Chetan, Kushal was apparently going by way of a tricky time coping with his monetary points and troubled marriage. He stated that stress and monetary points have been the rationale for suicide. He additional revealed that Kushal had spoken to him on Christmas eve and sounded low however he did not know that Kushal would take such a giant step.

Kushal Punjabi’s funeral

His funeral was held on Saturday and was cremated at 12 pm. From his shut buddy Karanvir Bohra to co-star Arjun Bijlani, Shenaz Treasury and plenty of different celebs have been noticed on the funeral.

Celebs at Kushal Punjabi’s Funeral

Celebs at Kushal Punjabi’s Funeral