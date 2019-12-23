Watch Led Zeppelin fan shred 50 of the band’s classic riffs in mind-blowing medley

A Led Zeppelin fan has shared a video of himself shredding 50 of the band’s basic riffs – watch it beneath.

Learn extra: Led Zeppelin – rank the albums

The person behind the mind-blowing medley is Andrea Boccarusso, identified for recreating well-known guitar riffs on his YouTube channel.

The subsequent instalment in his on-line sequence sees him run by way of an array of the legendary band’s basic tracks, together with ‘Good Times Bad Times’, ‘Black Dog’, ‘Stairway to Heaven’ and ‘In the Evening’.

Switching backwards and forwards between acoustic and electrical guitars (generally enjoying each directly), Boccarusso performs transient instrumental variations of beloved tracks comparable to ‘Trampled Under Foot’, ‘Dancing Days’, ‘No Quarter’, ‘Gallows Pole’, ‘When the Levee Breaks’, ‘Dazed and Confused’ and ‘In My Time of Dying’.

Watch Boccarusso’s video beneath:

Different movies within the guitarist’s archive see him play 50 AC/DC riffs in a row and comparable runs by way of the music of Iron Maiden and Metallica.

In the meantime, Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Web page has mentioned biopic of the legendary band has been mentioned, after each Rocketman and Bohemian Rhapsody triumphed on the field workplace.

Web page, who based the ‘Stairway To Heaven’ rockers in 1968, says that conferences have been held to debate the thought of telling the band’s story on the large display screen.

In different information, a studio that has seen Oasis, Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath and Manic Road Preachers report music through the years is on the market.

Monnow Valley Studios close to Monmouth in Wales is available on the market. It started as a rehearsal house for the close by Rockfield studio the place Queen recorded ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ in 1975.