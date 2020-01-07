EDUCATION Exam Results Exam Results News

Watch Lil Baby Perform “Woah” On Fallon

January 7, 2020
1 Min Read

CREDIT: Andrew Lipovsky / NBC / NBCU Photograph Financial institution by way of Getty Photos

The younger Atlanta rapper Lil Child launched “Woah” a pair months in the past because the second single from his forthcoming new album My Flip , his anticipated follow-up to his 2018 debut Tougher Than Ever and Gunna collab mixtape Drip Tougher . He popped on The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon to carry out it final evening, surrounded by a crew of dancers and backdropped by some visuals of a skidding automotive. Watch under.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment