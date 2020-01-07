Watch Lil Baby Perform “Woah” On Fallon

The younger Atlanta rapper Lil Child launched “Woah” a pair months in the past because the second single from his forthcoming new album My Flip , his anticipated follow-up to his 2018 debut Tougher Than Ever and Gunna collab mixtape Drip Tougher . He popped on The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon to carry out it final evening, surrounded by a crew of dancers and backdropped by some visuals of a skidding automotive. Watch under.