WATCH Little Orange Cassidy Pin Billy Gunn After AEW Dynamite

AEW likes to have lots of enjoyable. After Dynamite is over generally their stars will stick round within the ring for a bit or two. Typically occasions that implies that a toddler shall be getting in on the enjoyable.

A younger fan confirmed as much as Dynamite this week dressed as Orange Cassidy. This fan received an expertise he in all probability by no means anticipated both.

The Greatest Mates and Billy Gunn have been within the ring to shut out AEW Dynamite’s taping within the Memphis space. As you’ll be able to see under, this younger fan received to pin WWE Corridor Of Famer Billy Gunn within the course of.

This was a fairly large second for this younger fan. We’ll should see if he makes it again to an AEW ring sometime for an precise match. Dressing up like Orange Cassidy undoubtedly appeared to repay this week.