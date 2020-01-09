Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to provide his second State of the State handle round 11 a.m. Thursday on the Colorado statehouse.

The Democratic governor is anticipated to tout achievements from 2019 after Democrats took management of each chambers of the Legislature and the governor’s workplace, together with passing a invoice final 12 months to fund full-day kindergarten. He additionally will discuss 2020 legislative priorities reminiscent of placing his help behind a publicly-funded medical insurance possibility and different measures to make well being care extra inexpensive.

Each Democratic and Republican lawmakers have acknowledged their need to seek out funding options to the state’s persistent transportation funding drawback and Polis is anticipated to deal with the difficulty in his handle.

