WATCH LIVE: “That’s a coverup,” Jason Crow says of Senate impeachment trial rules

U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, an Aurora Democrat and prosecutor within the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, accused the Senate majority chief of a coverup Tuesday.

The Colorado congressman’s remarks got here because the Senate establishes the foundations for its trial of Trump. A format proposed by Majority Chief Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., requires 4 12-hour days of arguments this week and a vote within the close to future on whether or not to permit proof and witnesses.

Democrats have argued that format, which will likely be voted on Tuesday, was designed to cowl up proof of wrongdoing by Trump. Crow stated Tuesday on Twitter that McConnell desires a trial “without witnesses,” “without evidence” and “in the middle of the night.”

“That’s not a fair trial. It’s hardly a trial at all — that’s a cover-up,” Crow stated.

The Colorado Republican Celebration, which hopes to defeat Crow in November, alleged the congressman is “petrified” of defending the Home’s “sham impeachment articles.” Why, the social gathering requested, did Crow impeach the president with out listening to from the witnesses he now considers essential?

“There is obviously going to be a lot of complaining from both sides that the trial’s being conducted unfairly, but the Senate can’t engage in a fishing expedition or let the House Democrats engage in a fishing expedition,” Rep. Ken Buck, a Windsor Republican who chairs the Colorado GOP, stated in a KOA radio interview Tuesday.

Buck, a former federal prosecutor, acknowledged he would need witnesses and paperwork if he was prosecuting the case however accused Home Democrats of “an investigation looking for a crime.”

“If the Democrats in the Senate can drag this out, they can stall the Senate’s ability to confirm President Trump’s judicial nominees, they can stall other actions that the Republicans in the Senate want to take,” Buck stated.

“At the same time, the Republicans in the Senate want to move this on, want to get it off the front pages, and want to move back to the work that they have been doing. So, yes, there is gamesmanship, and we’ll see who wins in the court of public opinion.”

The Senate is predicted to debate and vote on McConnell’s proposed trial guidelines, together with any Democratic amendments, Tuesday afternoon and night. For Colorado’s senators — Denver Democrat Michael Bennet and Yuma Republican Cory Gardner — will probably be their first votes on the matter of impeachment.