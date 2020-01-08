The White Home stated President Trump would handle the nation following an Iranian missile assault on Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops throughout remarks scheduled at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Trump huddled along with his nationwide safety advisers on Tuesday night time following the assaults however provided no speedy indication of whether or not he would retaliate. “All is well!” he stated in a tweet.

The strikes pushed Tehran and Washington perilously near struggle and put the world’s consideration on Trump as he weighs whether or not to reply with extra navy power.