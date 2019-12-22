Watch Lizzo Perform On SNL’s Eddie Murphy Episode

Lizzo capped off her huge 2019 with the musical visitor spot on the final Saturday Night time Stay of the yr. She appeared reverse host Eddie Murphy, who returned to the present after a 35 yr absence.

She carried out “Truth Hurts” and “Good As Hell,” and each performances have been vacation themed, particularly the final one which featured inexperienced bow back-up dancers and sweet cane stripper poles. Lizzo additionally participated in a Reduce For Time sketch with Aidy Bryant.

Elsewhere on the present, Eddie Murphy introduced again his Buckwheat character for a spoof on the favored actuality present The Masked Singer .

Watch movies beneath.