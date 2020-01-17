Watch: Manish Pandey’s One-Handed Stunner To Dismiss David Warner

Manish Pandey, taking part in within the workforce forward of the injured Rishabh Pant, could have failed with the bat however lit up the Saurashtra Cricket Affiliation Stadium in Rajkot with a surprising one-handed effort to do away with the damaging David Warner. As Mohammed Shami bowled the second supply of the fourth over, Warner, who had dispatched his earlier supply for a boundary, tried to swing his bat at it, however did not strike it cleanly sufficient because it flew in direction of Manish Pandey at cowl. Nonetheless, the ball was travelling laborious and excessive, however Pandey – an ace fielder – jumped and plucked the ball out of the air along with his proper arm stretched excessive above his head.

Watch Pandey’s sensational catch right here:

Nice catch by manish Pandey.. gorgeous catch.. @im_manishpandey @BCCIdomestic @bcci @SunRisers pic.twitter.com/55i707XBDo — Vasanth Kumar (@Vasanth71607947) January 17, 2020

The sensible catch gave India an early increase because it removed an in-form Warner, who thrashed 128 within the first ODI at Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium.

After Australia received the toss and elected to discipline, India placed on 340 for six wickets of their 50 overs. Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli all scored wonderful half-centuries as India confirmed an improved batting efficiency from the primary outing in Mumbai. Manish Pandey may solely add two runs to India’s rating, dropping his wicket to Kane Richardson.

The lack of Warner’s wicket left Australia reeling at 20/1. However Steve Smith and Aaron Finch placed on a 62-run stand earlier than the Australia captain departed for 33. Australia had been 163/2 from 28 overs on the time of writing.