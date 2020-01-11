Watch: Massive Controversy Erupts After Last-Minute VAR Drama

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has claimed that “every Premier League player” needs using Video Assistant Referee (VAR) eliminated after one other controversy erupted following a contentious handball resolution at Bramall Lane on Friday night time. Throughout the Sheffield United vs West Ham Premier League conflict, the VAR was referred to as into motion in stoppage-time of the sport when Robert Snodgrass fired dwelling Declan from Rice’s go. Nevertheless, the objective was checked by VAR and ultimately dominated out for a handball by Declan Rice within the build-up to the objective.

The England worldwide was livid with the choice and VAR’s continuous affect on the Premier League this season, saying “all the lads are livid”.

“We are fuming. All the lads are livid. I’ve just watched it back. He has knocked the ball into my hand. If you are running with your arms like that with the rules as they are now it is handball but it is not intentional. It is a kick in the teeth,” Rice mentioned.

“I believe it’s the ideas of each Premier League participant, not simply me, just about each one does not wish to have VAR within the sport.

“There have been so many selections this season which have been completely loopy. They have been celebrating VAR prefer it was a objective and soccer shouldn’t be like that.”

Watch the controversial incident for your self:

Some followers on social media, together with a number of former gamers, additionally vented their frustration with many pointing at earlier incidents the place VAR has created controversy.

West Ham sit simply two factors above the relegation zone and West Ham supervisor David Moyes, who seemed surprised when the VAR resolution was made, insisted the objective ought to have been allowed.

“We’re disappointed. We scored a good goal and it didn’t count. The defender got his head to it and headed against Declan,” Moyes mentioned.

“Whoever checked it I believe bought it improper as a result of it was a very good little bit of play by Declan, the place’d you place your palms, tie them behind your again?

“It does not change my view. I am a soccer man, watched and performed all of it my life and it seemed adequate to me.

“I wouldn’t say I’m a great fan of VAR but we are having to come to terms with it. People who have played football know when it’s not right and tonight is one of those situations.”

