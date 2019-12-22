Watch Matt Berninger Sing “The Long Words Song” For Apple TV + Kids Show Helpsters

Matt Berninger, frontman of the Nationwide – a favourite band of dads in every single place – is embracing his dad vitality by showing in a section of the Apple TV youngsters present Helpsters . Berninger lends a hand to a crew of monsters to sing a music about lengthy phrases.

“I like long words and I like to recite them, I like the pages and pages it takes to write them,” Berninger sing-raps. “So whenever I wanna talk about the ABCs, I use a long word like alphabetically.” It goes on like that. Presumably this won’t seem on his upcoming debut solo album, however who is aware of!

Watch beneath.