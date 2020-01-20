Watch: Maxwell Left Stunned As “Nasty” Beamer Nearly Takes His Head Off

Glenn Maxwell was floored and left shell-shocked on Monday after a 141.5 kph beamer bowled by Sydney Sixers’ Ben Dwarshuis practically took his head off. Melbourne Stars captain Maxwell got here into bat after Nic Maddinson’s dismissal and two balls into his innings, was seen taking evasive motion to keep away from being hit by the “nasty delivery” from the Sydney Sixers pacer. The Australian all-rounder discovered himself on the deck and regarded round in shock even because the Sydney Sixers gamers got here as much as examine on him.

Maxwell wished to sway away from the beamer, however the ball clipped the interior edge and hit him across the shoulder. Dwarshuis was fast to apologise. Cricket Australia and Massive Bash League’s official Twitter handles posted the video of the incident.

Glenn Maxwell evades a nasty supply – and slams the free hit for 4 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/ShZHmlzcmQ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 20, 2020

Pwwoah! That is a really unfriendly welcome to the crease for @StarsBBL captain Glenn Maxwell #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/l24loTXi6m — KFC Massive Bash League (@BBL) January 20, 2020

To his credit score, Maxwell obtained up and smacked the subsequent supply for a 4 to get off the mark.

Nevertheless, the Melbourne Stars skipper could not get his workforce over the road, despatched packing by Tom Curran for 12 within the rain-curtailed BBL 2019 recreation on the Sydney Cricket Floor (SCG).

Powered by a 31-ball 72 from captain Moises Henriques, Sydney Sixers posted an imposing 143 for 4 after rain had diminished the match to a 14-over-a-side affair.

Nic Maddinson’s sluggish knock of 16 off 18 balls within the chase, got here again to hang-out the Melbourne Stars. Marcus Stoinis as soon as once more showcased his highly effective hitting with a 37-ball 62, which included three fours and 4 sixes.

However Stoinis obtained no assist from his teammates barring a 10-ball 21 cameo from opening associate Hilton Cartwright. Ultimately, the Stars may solely handle 125 for 5 of their 14 overs because the Sixers received the match by 21 runs.

This was solely the second loss for Melbourne Stars this season and regardless of the loss they proceed to prime the BBL factors desk, 5 factors forward of second-placed Sydney Sixers.