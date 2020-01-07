Watch Miranda Lambert's Charming Performance Of “Tequila Does” On Colbert

Have you ever seen Miranda Lambert dwell these days? You actually ought to. Late final yr, I watched her play a set of end-to-end bangers at my native college-basketball area, radiating huge big-star appeal to each nook of the place and getting the identical sort of crowd love that Cardi B bought in the identical venue just a few months earlier. The group was completely different, however the attraction was related: Lambert comes off as everyone's powerful, shit-talking, frequently-drunk finest buddy. And when she's on TV, she brings that very same energy.

Lambert launched the (glorious) new album Wildcard late final yr, and he or she's already been on Stephen Colbert's Late Present as soon as to put it up for sale. Final evening, she made her huge return, singing the Wildcard observe “Tequila Does” for a visibly delighted Colbert. “Tequila Does” is all-the-way nation: A shamelessly foolish, pedal-steel-drenched ingesting track about how Lambert can't discover a man she likes as a lot as tequila. Performing it on Colbert , she was all straightforward and unforced charisma. She's a pure at this, and he or she by no means appears lower than snug when there are cameras pointed at her.

I've mentioned this earlier than, and I'll say it once more: We indie rock dorks want to increase the identical reverence that we've paid Kacey Musgraves to Miranda Lambert, who's been within the sport for longer and who has by no means been something lower than great. “Tequila Does” is minor Lambert, and it's in all probability not the strongest argument for her greatness. However even replacement-level Miranda Lambert is best than loads of different folks’s finest. Watch the efficiency under.

Wildcard is out now on Arista Nashville.