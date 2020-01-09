Watch: MS Dhoni Enjoys “First Snowfall Of 2020” With Wife And Daughter

MS Dhoni, regardless of being out of motion since July 2019, continues to be probably the most talked about gamers within the worldwide circuit. MS Dhoni on Wednesday shared a over Four-minute lengthy video on Instagram the place he will be seen “experiencing first snowfall of 2020” in Mussoorie — popularly referred to as “Queen of the hills”. The video, shot within the -Three levels temperature, reveals the veteran wicket-keeper having fun with the snowfall along with his relations, together with daughter Ziva and spouse Sakshi. The video reveals MS Dhoni and Ziva enjoying with the snow-balls by throwing it on one another. “-Three levels. Waking as much as flurries descending ………experiencing first snowfall of 2020 in “Queen of the hills” an incredible expertise #rockvilla,” Dhoni captioned the video on Instagram. The video additionally reveals them making a snowman.

On Sunday, Dhoni had shared an lovable video of Ziva enjoying a guitar and singing a tune. “Snow brings the best out of her”, Dhoni had captioned the video.

The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman is on a sabbatical from cricket since India’s World Cup exit on July 9, 2019, and missed bila

He was not included within the squads for T20 Worldwide sequence in opposition to Sri Lanka and the One-day Worldwide rubber with Australia.

In his absence, Staff India have entrusted their religion in younger Rishabh Pant to fill in his footwear, particularly within the limited-overs codecs however it hasn’t labored out fairly properly as he has has blown cold and hot to date.

Dhoni is predicted to return to motion within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 the place he leads the three-time champions Chennai Tremendous Kings.

Some specialists consider that Dhoni’s future with Staff India will largely rely upon how he fares within the IPL, which as per some reviews is scheduled to begin on March 29 and proceed until Might 24.