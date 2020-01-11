WATCH | Mukesh Ambani introduces Radhika Merchant as new members in Ambani family

Nita Ambani with Radhika Service provider, Mukesh Ambani, Isha AmbaniViral Bhayani Instagram

Not many individuals knew about Radhika Service provider till the information of her engagement to Anant Ambani, youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, had surfaced on the web in 2018. Since then, Radhika is nearly the a part of the Ambani household and is usually termed as Ambani’s would-be-choti bahu by the media. And now, it seems like Mukesh Ambani can also be able to formally welcome Radhika into the household as he launched the latter as part of the Ambanis at a New Yr celebration occasion in Gujarat’s Jamnagar.

In a video shared by a fan web page on Instagram, Mukesh Ambani will be seen interacting with the staff of Reliance Industries wishing them a cheerful new yr. “To my dearest Reliance family in Jamnagar. A very Happy New Year to all of you. I’ve always considered the entire Reliance family as my family and 2019 was a special year for us we added to our family. Akash and Isha got both married,” Ambani mentioned whereas addressing the viewers.

Mukesh Ambani then requested his youngsters Akash and Isha to come back ahead with their respective spouses Shloka Mehta and Anand Piramal and want the Reliance household in Jamnagar a cheerful new yr. “Akash and Shloka please come and want all people, Ambani tells his youngsters.

As each Isha Ambani – Anand Piramal and Akash Ambani – Shloka Mehta take the centre of the stage, Mukesh Ambani then calls his youngest son Anant Ambani to come back ahead together with his girlfriend Radhika Service provider. And the second Ambani referred to as Anant and Radhika to share the stage with the remainder of the members of the family together with Nita Ambani, the viewers broke out with loud cheer as a gesture to welcome the brand new member within the household.

Radhika Service provider is the daughter of Viren Service provider, the CEO and Vice Chairman of Encore Healthcare and his spouse Shaila Service provider and has labored as a Gross sales Govt for an actual property agency that designs luxurious houses after finishing her commencement from the New York College in 2017.

Mukesh Ambani’s manner of introducing his household, it seems like the marriage bells for Anant and Radhika could quickly begin ringing within the Ambani and Service provider household.

