Watch Nadal’s Adorable Gesture After Accidentally Hitting Ballkid On Head

Rafael Nadal, world primary tennis participant, displayed a heartwarming gesture throughout his straight-sets victory over Federico Delbonis of Argentina within the second spherical of Australian Open on Thursday. Within the second set, top-seeded Rafael Nadal unintentionally hit a ballkid on her head. Rafael Nadal rushed over to console her and gave her a kiss. The Australian Open’s official Twitter deal with posted a video of the heartwarming gesture by Rafael Nadal after the Spanish star breezed previous the Argentinian 6-Three, 7-6 (7/four), 6-1 on the Rod Laver Area in Melbourne.

Watch Rafael Nadal’s heartwarming gesture right here:

Earlier, the 33-year-old Nadal had defeated Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien in straight units within the first spherical on Tuesday.

After the victory on Thursday, Nadal mentioned that he misplaced quite a few alternatives however managed to recover from the road within the second set that resulted in a tie-break.

“It was a tough match. I lost a lot of opportunities on break point but found a way to finally win the second set,” he mentioned.

“In the third I was more relaxed, more aggressive and found better play in that set.”

Nadal had dropped solely 10 video games in three earlier emphatic wins over 76th-ranked Delbonis, and defeat was by no means on the playing cards at Melbourne Park.

However the Argentine, whose finest Grand Slam end result was the third spherical in Melbourne in 2016, made life onerous for the 19-time Grand Slam winner, keeping off 16 break level probabilities.

Talking on the ballkid incident, Nadal mentioned he was scared for her because the ball hit her straight on the top.

“For her it was not a good moment, I was so scared for her, the ball was quick and straight on her. I’m very happy she is good. She is brave. Well done,” Nadal added.

(With AFP inputs)