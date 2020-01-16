

Colorado Rapids sign French winger Nicolas Benezet, report says January 12, 2020 at 12:12 pm

Robin Fraser has reunited with one in every of his wingers from Toronto FC. In accordance with MLSSoccer.com the Colorado Rapids have signed French winger Nicolas Benezet to a Focused Allocation Cash (TAM) deal. The 28-year-old will switch from EA Guingamp which has bounced between Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 in France.