The Nationwide Girls’s Soccer League’s school draft takes place at 9 a.m. Thursday on the Baltimore Conference Heart in Baltimore, Md.
Colorado Rapids acquire Younes Namli on loan as designated player
For years the Rapids have sought a central attacking midfielder, and on Wednesday, they obtained him. Considered as the ultimate piece to finish a cohesive offense, Younes Namli has been signed by Colorado to grow to be the sixth Designated Participant (DP) in membership historical past.
Rapids add more Toronto FC influence, talented French winger in Nicolas Benezet
If the Burgundy Boys have an affect from The Reds in 2020, it’s been accomplished on function. Extremely profitable Toronto FC was the primary MLS membership to win a treble in 2017 and have received a bevy of honors the previous 5 years.
Colorado Rapids sign French winger Nicolas Benezet, report says
Robin Fraser has reunited with one in every of his wingers from Toronto FC. In accordance with MLSSoccer.com the Colorado Rapids have signed French winger Nicolas Benezet to a Focused Allocation Cash (TAM) deal. The 28-year-old will switch from EA Guingamp which has bounced between Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 in France.
