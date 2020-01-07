Watch: One Of Cricket’s “Most Extravagant Defensive” Shot

The Large Bash League (BBL) has already seen some unimaginable moments of innovation on the sphere, whether or not or not it’s batsmen manufacturing loopy photographs or fielders pulling off the unthinkable. Australia’s home Twenty20 league has been power-packed and entertaining as ever this season. Tuesday, nevertheless, noticed a hilarious fail from a batsman who attempting to play a cheeky ramp-shot. Sam Harper, who got here in at one-down for Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers of their BBL conflict on the Simonds Stadium in Geelong, tried to play a ramp-shot in opposition to Jhye Richardson however pulled out halfway by way of it and ended up enjoying a meek defensive shot.

Video of Sam Harper’s hilarious try was posted by the official Twitter deal with of the BBL, with the caption: “The most extravagant defensive shot in BBL history?”

Essentially the most extravagant defensive shot in BBL historical past? #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/lSwmDGnzow — KFC Large Bash League (@BBL) January 7, 2020

Whereas Sam Harper’s try on the ramp-shot was a monumental failure, his knock after that certainly wasn’t.

After being put into bat by the Perth Scorchers, Melbourne Renegades made a nightmare begin. Captain Aaron Finch dismissed for a first-ball duck within the opening over of the match by Jhye Richardson.

Richardson once more struck in his 2nd over (third over of the innings) to take away the harmful Marcus Harris to go away Melbourne reeling at 19 for 2.

Harper, who got here after the autumn of Finch, discovered a few boundaries to get going and gave the impression to be stringing collectively a stable partnership with Shaun Marsh earlier than the latter was despatched packing by his youthful brother Mitchell Marsh.

Harper was then joined by Beau Webster and the previous determined to take full management of the innings and tackle the Perth bowlers. He lastly fell within the 15th over however not earlier than doing a little severe harm.

The 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman blasted 73 off simply 46 balls, together with seven fours and three sixes.

On the time of scripting this, Melbourne Renegades have been 130 for 4 after 17 overs.