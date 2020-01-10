Watch our exclusive new trailer for Cold Feet season nine

The trailer for ITV’s Bafta-winning comedy drama Chilly Toes has dropped, with extra fights, fall-outs and reconciliations promised for the 5 buddies.

Within the present’s ninth season, stars James Nesbitt, Hermione Norris, Robert Bathurst, Fay Ripley and John Thomson all return to Manchester because the longtime 50-something mates.

The trailer teases additional developments between Adam (James Nesbitt), David (Robert Bathurst) and David’s ex-wife Karen (Hermione Norris), whom Adam started a relationship with final season.

We see Adam counsel that the couple transfer in collectively, however David is clearly not pleased with their relationship, going so far as to stepping into just a few scuffles along with his outdated buddy. “Don’t know how I was ever friends with that arse,” David complains throughout a gaggle hike — earlier than pushing Adam off a steep slope.

Viewers additionally see a young second between Pete (John Thomson) and his daughter, as he reveals that he has cherished Jenny (Fay Ripley) since his teenagers, and that he can’t bear to see her “suffer” throughout her most cancers battle.

You’ll be able to watch the unique first-look trailer for Chilly Toes season 9 right here.