Watch: Pakistan Bowler’s Heartwarming Gesture For Indian Security Guard

The Huge Bash League (BBL) 2019-20, in its first week, has witnessed some explosive knocks, good bowling and fielding efforts which have set the tone for the remainder of the event. In a format that fits the batsman, it is not straightforward for a bowler to make a mark, particularly in case you are an inexperienced fellow. Pakistan quick bowler Haris Rauf, taking part in for Melbourne Stars, weaved magic with the ball, as he claimed a five-wicket haul and led his facet to a 52-run win over Hobart Hurricanes at Ted Summerton Reserve, Moe, Victoria on Sunday. After the match, Rauf gained the web with a heartwarming gesture as he gave his match ball to a “complete stranger”. The Huge Bash League on Monday tweeted a video and wrote, “Haris Rauf gave his 5fa wicket ball to a complete stranger who he met before the game”.

Right here is the video:

Haris Rauf gave his 5fa wicket ball to a whole stranger who he met earlier than the sport @BKTTires | #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/f2s1YMmIkI — KFC Huge Bash League (@BBL) December 22, 2019

Rauf was adjudged the participant of the match for his match-winning spell as he returned figures of 5/27. After the match, Rauf went to the sidelines and gave his match ball to an Indian safety guard from Punjab.

Explaining why he did so, the Pakistani bowler stated, “When I came to the ground today I told him I am from Pakistan, he got emotional, he cried and he hugged me”.

Speaking in regards to the match, Melbourne Stars scored 163/four, using on Marcus Stoinis’ quick-fire 81 off 54 balls.

Hobart Hurricanes acquired off to a poor begin as they have been decreased to 44/three contained in the powerplay.

Hurricanes may by no means get better from their terrible begin and Rauf picked up three wickets within the 11th over to finish all their hopes.

Rauf was not picked initially by any of the BBL franchises. He solely joined Melbourne Stars as a substitute to South Africa’s veteran quick bowler Dale Steyn who was dominated out on account of an damage.

Rauf has began his BBL season on a terrific word, effecting seven dismissals in first two video games.