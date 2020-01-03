WATCH | Parth Samthaan’s adorable dance with his mother is winning the internet

Prime 5 Bollywood controversies of 2019













Not like a lot of the celebrities, who took off on luxurious holidays to welcome the New 12 months, Parth Samthaan select to rejoice the day in his hometown in Pune.

Parth Samthaaninstagram

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor took to his Instagram to share a video of him dancing together with his mom and celebrating the New 12 months. “My way to celebrate new years … #merimaa There are some days when they need us the most. HAPPY NEW YEAR !! Happy #2020 ……Bless you with all the happiness and health,” he wrote.

The cute mother-son video is profitable the Web as followers cannot cease praising Parth for his candy gesture.

Parth’s private life

The hunk is presently in a cheerful area. After shopping for a home in Mumbai final 12 months, he additionally purchased himself a swanky four-wheeler.

About his love life, Parth was rumoured to be relationship his Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 co-star Erica Fernandes. Their breakup despatched shock waves amongst their followers as they had been head over heels in love with one another. Nevertheless, just a few months in the past stories advised that the actors have reconciled and are giving their relationship one other probability.

Parth’s skilled life

Parth, who performs the lead function of Anurag Basu within the hit present Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, feels no stress whereas essaying a personality that grow to be extraordinarily standard within the authentic model. “I just approached it as my own character and gave it my 100 per cent. The idea was to play the part with full conviction. I have had the same approach for every character I have played so far,” he mentioned in an interview with Bombay Occasions.

In addition to the day by day cleaning soap, Parth just lately ventured into the digital area with ALTBalaji’s Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu the place he performs a never-played-before function of a gangster.