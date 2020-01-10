Watch Patti Smith Cover Neil Young's “After The Gold Rush” On Fallon

When you watched Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story , the Martin Scorsese documentary that got here out on Netflix final 12 months, you bought some concept of ​​what an otherworldly , supernatural presence Patti Smith was within the '70 s. Smith had top-of-the-line moments within the movie, and it is a film about Bob Dylan performing onstage within the '70 s, so it's not simple to make an impression in a film like that. So it brings me nice pleasure to report that Smith nonetheless has an otherworldly, supernatural presence onstage, and that we will all now get a superb have a look at it.

Smith was a visitor on The Tonight Present final night time. She was there to advertise her new memoir 12 months Of The Monkey , and he or she sat down to speak to Jimmy Fallon, mentioning that it was the primary time she'd ever been allowed to speak on the present. She instructed a narrative about how she'd tried to get on the Johnny Carson model of the present however discovered that her status was too wild: “I said that I would be good. I would even wear a dress and everything. “She additionally described being a jerk to Bob Dylan the primary time she met him and assembly Keanu Reeves some years later.

However the actual draw right here is her efficiency. Smith, backed solely by her bandmate Tony Shanahan on electrical piano, sang a completely devastating model of Neil Younger's looking, devastating 1970 traditional “After The Gold Rush.” ​​Earlier than singing it, she recited a powerfully hopeful poem that appears to be new. She is basically one thing to behold. There’s completely nothing else like that voice. Try the efficiency and the interview beneath.

12 months Of The Monkey is out now.