Watch Post Malone & amp; Beach Fossils Sing Pantera At Karaoke

Look, man. I don't know. Nights in New York consuming institutions can go off in unpredictable instructions. Typically, issues simply occur. Typically, one of many world’s largest pop stars goes out for a karaoke night time with a veteran indie rock band. Typically, they find yourself drunk and shirtless, yelling ’90 s steel anthems into the identical microphone.

Contemplate: 5 days in the past, within the dawning of the 12 months 2020, Put up Malone – in New York to carry out on the Dick Clark's Rockin 'New 12 months's Eve particular, went out partying with Brooklyn indie survivors Seaside Fossils. As Consequence Of Sound factors out, Seaside Fossils posted an Instagram video of themselves and Posty at some form of karaoke institution. Within the first video, Put up Malone and Seaside Fossils are improvising a totally ridiculous human-beatbox rap track: “Timbs on my palms! Timbs on my ft! “In the second, he and Dustin Payseur are howling Pantera's monstrous and immortal 1992 crunch-stomper” Stroll “collectively. It seems to be like time. Watch it under.

Put up Malone, as Consequence Of Sound additional notes, not too long ago frolicked with former Pantera frontman and questionable partying accomplice Phil Alselmo when Alselmo opened Slayer’s last present in Los Angeles. And Put up Malone additionally has a historical past of endorsing and hanging out with next-generation Texan thrashers Energy Journey. This man has the # 1 track within the nation proper now ! And he’s nonetheless very a lot this man ! I don't know. That type of guidelines.