Watch Post Malone In The Trailer For New Marky Mark Movie Spenser Confidential

Submit Malone is all the time fairly busy. During the last couple years, he's by no means wandered too removed from the highlight. However after final yr's Hollywood's Bleeding , he's already again with a brand new sort of venture for him. This March, he’ll seem in a Netflix film known as Spenser Confidential .

A brand new trailer arrived for the film right this moment, and it options Submit fairly prominently. He’s within the opening sequence, instigating a combat with Mark Wahlberg’s titular character whereas he’s nonetheless in jail. Meaning Marky Mark and Submit Malone go face to face on this film, like a filmic brawl between white rappers from completely different generations. It's a momentous event!

This isn't technically Submit Malone's first foray into motion pictures: His indelible “Sunflower” was a giant recurring a part of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse and he has a cameo credit score as “Brooklyn Bystander” in that film. However that is the primary time he’ll be onscreen within the flesh, taking part in a personality; judging by the trailer, it's not only a bit position at first of the film, because it seems like Wahlberg's character returns to speak to him afterward. And he's in good firm total, with the forged rounded out by Alan Arkin, Winston Duke, and Bokeem Woodbine. Test it out under.

Spenser Confidential is out three/6.