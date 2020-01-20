Watch Post Malone star in the trailer for Mark Wahlberg’s new Netflix movie ‘Spenser Confidential’

A trailer for a brand new Netflix comedy motion film starring Mark Wahlberg and Submit Malone has dropped.

The clip, which you’ll view beneath, opens with Malone taking part in a prisoner who will get in a struggle with Wahlberg within the motion comedy Spenser Confidential.

Directed by Peter Berg, the movie premieres on the streaming service on March 6 and in addition options Winston Duke and Mark Maron.

The movie was impressed by Ace Atkins‘ ebook Robert B. Parker’s Wonderland.

Malone beforehand made an look in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse as a Brooklyn bystander.

In the meantime, Malone and Liam Gallagher have been lately added to the line-up at this 12 months’s Rock In Rio Lisbon occasion.

The pageant takes place over two consecutive weekends – June 20-21 and 27-28 – with Gallagher taking to the stage on the primary Sunday and Malone taking part in per week afterward June 28.

They’re the newest amongst a raft of large names for the pageant, which may also function the likes of Foo Fighters, The Nationwide, Camilla Cabello and Black Eyed Peas.

The rapper can also be celebrating this 12 months’s Tremendous Bowl with a gig on a floating 40,000 sq. foot tent, erected on the water of host metropolis Miami’s Biscaye Bay.

Malone was additionally lately caught on video belting out a karaoke cowl of Pantera‘s ‘Walk’, whereas on an evening out with indie outfit Seaside Fossils.