Watch: Prince George Shows Off Pudding-Making Skills For Christmas Event

The Royals shared photographs of Prince George mixing pudding.

London:

4 generations of the Royal Household got here collectively on Tuesday for a particular trigger – the ‘Collectively at Christmas’ initiative and 6-year-old Prince George took centre stage as they ready the particular Royal British Legion Christmas puddings on the Buckingham Palace.

“The Queen, the Legion’s Patron, accompanied by The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince George, joined forces to prepare special Royal British Legion Christmas puddings at Buckingham Palace. The puddings will become the centrepieces of next year’s ‘Together at Christmas’ get togethers, hosted by the charity,” the Royal Household mentioned in a press launch.

The Royals additionally shared photographs of Prince George mixing pudding whereas the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William watch over the 6-year-old. Different pictures exhibits Prince Charles handing out components to Prince George as they every combine a bowl of pudding.

A clip posted by The Royal Household on Twitter confirmed prince George mixing batter in a giant bowl together with his father Prince William giving him directions.

The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince George got here collectively to make Christmas puddings at Buckingham Palace as a part of a Royal British Legion initiative. Watch this clip as Her Majesty and Their Royal Highnesses participate within the pudding stir. pic.twitter.com/i3Xx2DtxhR — The Royal Household (@RoyalFamily) December 24, 2019

“The pudding mixing session at Buckingham Palace was led by one of The Royal British Legion’s care home chefs Alex Cavaliere, and attended by four veterans – Colin Hughes, Liam Young, Lisa Evans and Barbara Hurman. A new Royal British Legion recipe was created for the launch, with the Royal Family uniquely adding poppy seeds to the mixture, in a nod to the charity’s iconic symbol of Remembrance,” the assertion mentioned.

The 4 puddings, stirred by the household, is believed to carry “good luck” and shall be a part of the 99 puddings that shall be distributed throughout the Queen’s community in time for Christmas 2020.

The charity occasion will start in 2020 and be hosted at excessive avenue places, care properties amongst different places throughout UK. The occasion is hosted within the hope that it will create a way of “community and companionship” and assist fight loneliness and isolation that some within the Armed Forces face throughout festive time.