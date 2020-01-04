WATCH: ‘Protective’ Ranbir Kapoor turns ‘shield’ for Alia Bhatt as the duo get mobbed

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia BhattInstagram

Is there something that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt which does not make us imagine in love tales? Not likely! After a romantic getaway in Bangkok, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got here again to the nation. Nevertheless, the duo acquired mobbed by a sea of followers on the Mumbai airport.

A video on Instagram has proven that as quickly as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got here out of the airport, excited followers rushed to take their footage and click on selfies with them. Alia Bhatt appeared uncomfortable and flabbergasted by such an enormous group of individuals. Whereas the safety personnel got here to their rescue and made certain they had been seated of their automotive safely, it was Ranbir Kapoor’s gesture that bowled us over.

Ranbir Kapoor instantly was a protecting protect for Alia and means for her to maneuver forward. He additionally saved his arms round Alia to ensure there are not any inappropriate touches. Whereas Alia Bhatt was noticed in a uber stylish khaki pants and jacket, Ranbir was in his trademark blue t shirt. He may also be seen carrying a blue cap with a pair of trendy shades.

Alia Bhatt about her crush in Bollywood

It was in the course of the filming of their movie, Brahmastra, that the duo got here collectively and finally fell-in-love. Alia Bhatt was lately requested about her crush within the business and Alia, as anticipated, took Ranbir’s title. She reportedly mentioned that she met Ranbir when she was 11-years-old. She had auditioned for ‘Black’ and since then she had a crush on him. The actress additionally revealed that when he got here in ‘Saawariya’, she had already seen him.

Speaking to GQ in an interview, Ranbir had opened up about relationship Alia for the primary time. He had mentioned, “It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what’s the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I’m aspiring to for myself. It’s new for us, so let it cook a bit.”