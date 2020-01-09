Watch: Protesters Singing National Anthem At Jama Masjid Moves Twitter

Tons of took out out a protest close to Jama Masjid and ended the march with nationwide anthem,

Tons of took out out a march final night time in outdated Delhi in opposition to the controversial citizenship legislation and ended the protest with the nationwide anthem. A video of the protesters standing exterior the enduring Jama Masjid holding candles and singing is being extensively shared on social media.

The march that began from Lal Kuan, handed by Chawri Bazaar and ended on the Jama Masjid. Locals, together with kids, from all components of Previous Delhi — Lal Kuan, Gali Kasim, Bhuja Pandi and Ajmeri Gate — had been part of protest. They expressed solidarity with the scholars and academics of Jawaharlal Nehru College, who had been attacked by a masked mob on Sunday.

The 57-second clip that reveals protesters throughout age teams holding nationwide flag, banners and candles has overwhelmed many Twitter customers.

“National Anthem” is simply sung at school and theatres ! That is from Jama Masjid ..Take a breath…!#JamaMasjid#JamiaMiliapic.twitter.com/7LO1JWo37C — Mohammed Ashraf REJECT CAA (@Ashraf9630) January 9, 2020

One consumer wrote: “National Anthem” is simply sung at school and theatres ! That is from Jama Masjid ..Take a breath…!

“I don’t think in historic #JamaMasjid ever such large gathering has sung our national anthem. Wonderful video. #CAA_NRC #CAA_NRC_Protests #IndiaFirst,” one of many tweets learn.

A number of the customers additionally shared photos from the protest march.

Ends with the Nationwide Anthem #jamamasjid#NoCAANoNRCpic.twitter.com/O66kc3MYUO — Radha Khan (@RadhaKhn) January eight, 2020

“Boycott CAA” and “Can’t protect students in your own country and want to protect minorities of other countries” had been amongst a number of the posters held by the protesters. In addition they held banners mentioning the Preamble of the Structure.

Final week, a whole bunch of individuals in south Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh sang nationwide anthem to usher within the New 12 months, amid the biting chilly, throughout their late-night protest in opposition to the Citizenship Act.

Large protests have been held over the previous few weeks in opposition to the Citizenship (Modification) Act (CAA), which makes faith a take a look at of citizenship in India for the primary time. The legislation, together with a Nationwide Register for Residents (NRC) to determine unlawful immigrants, might be used to focus on Muslims, really feel protesters that embrace activists, politicians and lots of celebrities.

The federal government says the citizenship legislation will assist non-Muslim minorities from three Muslim-dominated international locations – Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh – to turn out to be Indian residents simply in the event that they fled to India earlier than 2015 due to non secular persecution. Critics say it’s designed to discriminate in opposition to Muslims and violates the secular ideas of the structure.

