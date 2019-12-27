Watch: Rahul Gandhi Dances With Tribal Community In Chhattisgarh

Rahul Gandhi danced with the members of the tribal group whereas beating a drum.

Raipur:

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in the present day inaugurated a three-day nationwide tribal dance pageant and likewise danced with the tribal group in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur.

“This unique festival is an important step towards showcasing and protecting our rich tribal cultural heritage,” he wrote on micro-blogging web site Twitter.

Mr Gandhi, sporting a conventional purple headgear, danced with the members of the tribal group whereas beating a drum.

Watch Rahul Gandhi’s dance with the tribal group:

#WATCH Chhattisgarh: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi takes half in a conventional dance on the inauguration of Rashtriya Adivasi Nritya Mahotsav in Raipur. pic.twitter.com/HpUvo4khGY — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2019

“It is a very popular dance of Dandami madia tribe of Abujhamad in Bastar area and is also known as Gour dance. This dance is performed by a group of men and women. The men wear a bison horn crown and play the drum while dancing,” the official web page of the tribal pageant tweeted.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and different high social gathering leaders additionally shared the stage with Mr Gandhi and danced together with him.

The Nationwide Tribal Dance Competition is being organised in Chhattisgarh for the primary time.

Greater than 1,350 contributors from 25 states and Union Territories of the nation and 6 nations will participate on this three-day dance fest and current folks artwork cultures, the state authorities mentioned in an announcement.

Twenty 9 tribal artwork troupes can be presenting greater than 43 types of 4 completely different dance types.

Per the programme itinerary, dance competitions based mostly on conventional folks dance types associated to weddings and different customary rituals, conventional festivals, agricultural actions can be organised from 11:45 am on the primary day.

On December 28, from 9 am, the artists from Gujarat will stage Vasava dance, Andhra Pradesh artists will carry out Dhimsa dance, artists from Tripura will stage Mamita dance, amongst others.

On the third day of the occasion, Lashpa dance of Uttarakhand, Bakarwal dance of Jammu, Bhadam dance of Madhya Pradesh, Gaddi dance of Himachal Pradesh, folks dances of Karnataka and Sikkim, Damkach dance of Jharkhand, Dandami dance of Dantewada district in Chhattisgarh can be staged.

Chief of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Member of Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma, Ahmad Patel, Motilal Vora, Ex-MP KC Venugopal, Congress chief Priyanka Gandhi can even participate within the pageant.