Watch: Rashid Khan Sets BBL Alight With Stunning Running Catch

Rashid Khan is a precocious expertise not solely with the ball in hand however in different features of the sport as nicely. Moreover being the primary Twenty20 Worldwide (T20I) bowler on this planet, the Afghan sensation is a wonderful fielder and a helpful batsman down the order. On Friday, Rashid Khan as soon as once more caught the attention in the course of the Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Warmth Massive Bash League (BBL) match on the Adelaide Oval. The 21-year-old bowled 4 overs, gifting away simply 15 runs with a wicket to his identify at an financial system fee of three.75. However he made a much more essential contribution on the day. The leg-spinner took a sensational operating catch to ship the harmful Chris Lynn packing for 26.

Liam O’Connor tossed up his supply nicely and Lynn took the bait and went for an uncultured slog to mid-wicket however ended up getting a forefront and skying the ball. Rashid Khan who was contained in the circle on the off-side, ran at full tilt along with his eyes glued to the ball and dived full-length, getting each arms to the ball to finish a exceptional catch.

Cricket Australia’s official Twitter deal with posted the video of Rashid Khan’s catch, which was reposted by IPL aspect SunRisers Hyderabad with a caption which learn: “Rashid Khan can do anything! We repeat, Rashid Khan can do anything!!”

Rashid Khan can do something! We repeat, Rashid Khan can do something!!#BBL09 #OrangeArmy @rashidkhan_19pic.twitter.com/SlihwBwXyb — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) January 17, 2020

Rashid Khan has once more been sensible within the Massive Bash League. He’s at the moment the third-highest wicket-taker this season with 15 scalps to his identify in 9 matches. Daniel Sams tops the listing with 17 wickets, adopted by Haris Rauf (16 wickets) in second place.

Rashid Khan’s efforts within the area on Friday, helped the Adelaide Strikers bowl out Brisbane Warmth for a paltry 100 in 17 overs. Liam O’Connor was the choose of the bowlers with three wickets for 30 runs off his 4 overs.

Michael Neser and Wes Agar chipped in with two wickets apiece as Brisbane Warmth produced a tepid batting show. Chris Lynn (26) and Matt Renshaw (43) have been the one two Brisbane gamers to get into double figures.

On the time of scripting this, Adelaide Striker have been 26 for no loss in 4 overs within the chase.