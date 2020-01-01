Watch Ric Flair Appear On Stage With Widespread Panic

Ric Aptitude was on the Fox Theater in Atlanta, Georgia final night time and he clearly had a good time. Widespread Panic was on the town and The Nature Boy couldn’t keep off the stage.

When Ric Aptitude desires to introduce you on stage, there’s nothing a lot you are able to do however say sure. Followers in attendance received an additional particular deal with that they actually weren’t anticipating.

Ric Aptitude has been fairly busy over the Holidays. He went on just a little little bit of a ski journey and he stored falling and importing movies of it.

Charlotte Aptitude was saying “Si” across the time her well-known father was Stylin and Profilin on stage with the well-known jam band.

You’ll be able to take a look at the video under to see how The Nature Boy spent his New 12 months’s Eve in Atlanta. A minimum of he stayed off the ice.