Watch Ric Flair Take Bump While Skiing

December 24, 2019
Ric Aptitude is 70 years previous, however age is only a quantity for the Nature Boy. He’s nonetheless Stylin and Profilin regardless of the place he’s and that features the slopes.

The 2-time WWE Corridor Of Famer lately uploaded somewhat sneak peek of a YouTube video. He was snowboarding and having a blast, however even Aptitude is able to taking a bump within the snow.

Simply A Sneak Peek Of My Newest YouTube Video! You Have To Fall Down Generally, However You Get Again Up Stronger! Examine It Out! WOOOOO!

Aptitude might need been having a superb time, however his daughter was nonetheless a bit involved. Charlotte Aptitude tweeted in reply saying: “Dad. Please be careful.”



