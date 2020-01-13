Watch: Ricky Ponting Left Stunned By ‘Brendon McCullum-Like’ Six In BBL

The Huge Bash League 2019 (BBL) has showcased some exemplary moments of innovation from gamers — be it bowlers, fielders, or batsmen. On Monday, English-born Australian cricketer Josh Inglis displayed his particular expertise by blasting 73 runs off simply 46 balls, powering his group, Perth Scorchers, to 175 for seven towards the Hobart Hurricanes. Josh Inglis’ blitz included 4 towering sixes, certainly one of which left the on-air commentators, together with Ricky Ponting, surprised. The previous Australia captain even in contrast Inglis’ revolutionary scoop to that of New Zealand maestro Brendon McCullum.

Ponting was within the commentary field when Inglis pulled off the sensible hit and instantly the previous Australian skipper reacted by saying: “Tell me that’s not Brendon McCullum”.

Right here is the shot that led to comparisons with Brendon McCullum:

Josh Inglis whacks this one for six, and attracts a @Bazmccullum comparability from Ricky Ponting! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/9ZRdTKDge3 — KFC Huge Bash League (@BBL) January 13, 2020

Josh Inglis’ knock was all of the extra spectacular as his teammates barring Mitchell Marsh, didn’t set the stage alight.

Perth Scorchers skipper Mitchell Marsh continued his wealthy vein of type with the bat, smashing a 29-ball 40, which included three fours and a six. Cameron Inexperienced offered some late fireworks along with his 7-ball 13 pushing the Scorchers to a strong complete.

Hobart Hurricanes, in reply, had a nightmare of a chase with simply three batsmen entering into the double digits. Jhye Richardson was the destroyer-in-chief, taking four for 19 off his 4 overs because the Hurricanes have been bowled out for a paltry 98 in 17.1 overs, dropping the match by 77 runs.

Veteran batsman George Bailey put up some temporary resistance for his group, scoring 36 off 31 balls earlier than being dismissed by Liam Livingstone. David Miller’s nightmare in BBL 2019 continued after he was despatched packing for a third-ball duck.

Opener Caleb Jewell (28) and Simon Milenko (19) have been the one different batsmen to make any contributions of type in a woeful batting show from the Hobart Hurricanes.